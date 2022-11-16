Royal harpist leading charity's county concert

Alis Huws and Carys Gittins

Alis Huws, previously known as royal harpist to the Prince of Wales, and now official royal harpist, will be accompanied by flutist Carys Gittins at the festive extravaganza being held next month at Shrewsbury Abbey.

Closing out a packed year of events for the charity, guests will also be treated to performances by Bridgnorth-based Key Change Choir led by former West End star, Lucy Key, and the Shrewsbury Light Orchestra.

The concert is being held in Shrewsbury Abbey on Saturday, December 3, at 6pm, to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports cancer patients and raises awareness about cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer for for the charity said the concert would be a fitting way to mark the festive season with a selection of Christmas music performed by some outstanding musicians.

She said: “We have a jam-packed Christmas schedule this year including Abbeyfest, a speciality gin and beer festival at Shrewsbury Abbey, on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, as well as a quiz night at The Buttermarket hosted by local Pantomime Dame Brad Fitt on Wednesday, November 23.

“The Carol Concert will be an excellent way to ease yourself into the festive season, listening to some beautiful music and of course, enjoying mince pies and mulled wine."

Michael Jenkins, Head of Music at Moreton Hall School, will be the compere for the evening, overseeing proceedings and introducing performers.

There will also be a Christmas reading from Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Ashley Fraser.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £15 for adults, £8 for under 12s and under 5s go free.