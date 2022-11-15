Cllr Joy Jones 2022 - Powys County Council.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the centres had been closed for public health reasons from March 2022.

Over the last couple of years, the council held reviews every six months to establishe whether they could re-open the services.

In June councillors were told that there would be a “phased re-opening” of the facilities over the summer. which was conditional on staff availability.

In Newtown, The Park day care centre is now used as a Powys Teaching Health Board’s vaccination centre after they moved from Maldwyn leisure centre earlier this year.

Powys anti-poverty champion, Councillor Joy Jones wants the council to explain what the council’s future plans for day care centres are, as well as reinstate the service from The Park.

Cllr Jones said: “I have lots of carers and services user who want the day centre open in Newtown.

“As the largest town in Powys it is wrong to cut our health and wellbeing services.”

“We must make sure they get the best services possible for people with needs, young or old.

She hopes that internal discussion taking place in the council are not a way to cut day centres by stealth.

Cllr Jones said: “I know but the council doesn’t have a legal duty to open the day centres but morally they should.

“I’ve even had service users tell me that they have nobody to speak to all week and the only time they see people to talk to is at the day centre.

“Also, it this time of the year the day centre always put on a Christmas dinner and parties for the service users for some people this was the only time they were with others and able to celebrate.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “A number of day centres have re-opened across Powys.

“Discussions are currently ongoing regarding day provision, however, there is no further information at this time.”

In March 2020, 154 people attended Powys Day Centres for Older People, with 33 staff.