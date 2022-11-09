Two Shropshire NHS trusts prepare to face industrial action

Nursing staff at both the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, and Shropshire Community Health Trust voted to take strike action.

Bosses at Shropshire’s two emergency hospitals, Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal at Telford, have escaped the headache of having to prepare contingency plans, after the RCN revealed Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust was not on the list of confirmed striking trusts.

Although it has not been confirmed it is possible that not enough of the trust’s staff took part in the ballot to make it legal.

No date has been set for the strike action, although the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is expected before the end of the year – with the vote giving the union a mandate to organise strikes runs until early May 2023.

The RCN said the ballot came after NHS Agenda for Change pay announcements earlier this year, “left experienced nurses 20 per cent worse off in real terms compared to 10 years earlier”.

Meanwhile, a county MP has voiced fears on how patients will be impacted by the action.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, praised nurses for their efforts but said he was ‘saddened’ to see industrial action confirmed.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.