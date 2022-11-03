Men's health week pop-up events planned as GPs say 'don't be embarrassed to come forward'

There will be a series of events across the county during the week

From Monday, November 7 to Saturday, November 12, the local NHS, alongside partner organisations, is hosting its own ‘Men’s Health Week’ to tie in with national ‘Movember’ charity work.

The local campaign aims to raise awareness of key health issues such as prostate cancer symptoms, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening and the prevalence of hidden mental health concerns.

Local GP and Clinical Lead for South-East Shropshire, Dr Jess Harvey, said: “We decided to hold a campaign across the county to highlight the importance of men’s health.

“We are holding four pop-up events throughout the week, and will be visiting local shopping centres and football matches. We’re really looking forward to chatting with passers-by and giving advice where needed.

“GPs will be joined by pharmacists, mental health therapists, screening specialists and local cancer charity Lingen Davies. You can pop along to get your Covid autumn booster too, at our Telford Shopping Centre event between 11am and 4pm.

The first event takes place from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, November 9, at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury.

It will be followed by a pop-up at Telford Shopping Centre from 8.30am to 8pm on Thursday, November 10.

Saturday, November 12, will see events at both Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford's home matches.

Both pop-ups will be from noon until 3pm.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “We know men can sometimes be embarrassed of physical symptoms, but this is what we are trained for.

“We are urging men across the county to come forward and book an appointment with a GP if something doesn’t feel right – maybe you’re going to the toilet too often, have found a lump or are feeling down. We’re here to help.