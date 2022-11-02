Hope House unveils incredible £200,000 refurbishment for sensory room and pool

Kyle Groucott with Sarah Pollitt and Sarah Daniels in Hope House's newly refurbished sensory room.

The new improved facilities at the Hope House Children’s Hospice, in Morda, near Oswestry, have been paid for thanks to grants and donations totalling more than £200,000.

The two completed projects, which have been in the pipeline since 2019, offer enhanced therapy and care for children with life-threatening conditions.

The work to the sensory room cost £32,000, while £170,000 was spent on the pool refit.

Both projects came courtesy of 33 different trusts, grants and private donations, including a grant from the Mark Benevolent Fund worth £45,000.

The sensory room at Hope House has been completely refurbished.

The sensory room, called 'Supernova', has specialist equipment including bubble tubes, LED lights, sensory soft play, and music to suit the needs of all children.

The aim is to ensure every child can have a unique experience to make their stay at the hospice even more enjoyable.

Hope House physiotherapist Esme Turner said: “The children will be able to choose what they want in the sensory room thanks to new switches and controls.

Sienna enjoys the newly refurbished sensory room at Hope House with Florence Paddock.

"They can change the type of music, lighting or swap out equipment – it really will be a different experience for every child, depending on their needs.”

The refitted aquatic pool was installed by Pave Aways at cost and is a huge upgrade on the old pool, which had been in place since the hospice opened in 1995.

The work has included a total refurbishment of the pool and changing areas, the installation of new plant equipment to run the pool, and new hoists and sensory audio-visual equipment.

Brothers Riley and Jensen Harlock, with Sarah Daniels and Sarah Pollitt in the newly refurbished sensory room at Hope House.

“We offer many therapies for the children, but aquatic therapy, which makes use of the natural buoyancy, heat and resistance of the water is often the highlight of the hospice stay,” explained Esme.

“Seeing a child who is usually uncomfortable in their wheelchair due to muscle spasms, smile and look relaxed in the water is so inspiring. You can really see the difference that is being made to their wellbeing and comfort.

“Both of these spaces have been carefully researched by the staff at Hope House to make sure we are giving our children the best possible therapies. We have also been giving our staff more specialist training to make sure they are able to make the most of the facilities with the children.

“Seeing children smile, make choices, play and interact as a result of both the pool and sensory room is incredible.

“Often children do not have access to spaces that allow them to be at ease and enjoy themselves in an environment designed especially for them – both Supernova and the aquatic pool are just that.”

Andy Goldsmith, Hope House Children’s Hospice chief executive, said: “I would like to thank everyone that has awarded grants to both of these fantastic projects, and to the staff here that have worked incredibly hard to get everything just right for our children.

“Both Supernova and the aquatic pool are well loved and well used hospice facilities and play an important role in providing outstanding care to children.