MP urges Health Secretary for rapid action to get NHS through winter

Helen Morgan MP

Four patients waited more than 20 hours in the back of ambulances outside Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in September alone and the majority of patients are now waiting more than an hour to be handed over from paramedics to A&E staff in Shrewsbury.

Handover delays at Shropshire’s two major hospitals have got worse in recent months, with Shrewsbury and Telford the worst hospitals for ambulance handover delays in the whole of the West Midlands.

Meanwhile response times across the region remain far below their targets, with patients with broken bones waiting up to 22 hours for help to arrive.

Mrs Morgan, North Shropshire's Lib Dem MP, is calling for urgent action from the Government to get the NHS through winter, increase social care capacity, relieve the pressure on hospitals and free up space in A&E so that ambulances can be out on the road instead of stuck waiting at hospitals.

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “Handover delays are getting worse, not better, despite them being deemed to be at the highest possible risk level for more than a year. Meanwhile we’ve had Health Secretaries coming and going through a revolving door.

“Steve Barclay now needs to take urgent action to relieve the pressure on hospitals and ambulances by tackling social care and implementing an emergency plan ahead of the winter.

“Paramedics, doctors and nurses are taking a huge mental toll as they deal with delays which are not their fault, so it’s not surprising many of them are deciding to leave.

“The system is at breaking point and it is only autumn, so it is crucial the Government quickly provides a plan to get through winter as well as implementing long-term solutions to fix our broken NHS.