Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP urges Health Secretary for rapid action to get NHS through winter

By Nick HumphreysNorth ShropshireHealthPublished:

Helen Morgan MP has urged the new Health Secretary Steve Barclay to rapidly take action to get the NHS through winter, as new statistics reveal the crisis of emergency care in Shropshire.

Helen Morgan MP
Helen Morgan MP

Four patients waited more than 20 hours in the back of ambulances outside Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in September alone and the majority of patients are now waiting more than an hour to be handed over from paramedics to A&E staff in Shrewsbury.

Handover delays at Shropshire’s two major hospitals have got worse in recent months, with Shrewsbury and Telford the worst hospitals for ambulance handover delays in the whole of the West Midlands.

Meanwhile response times across the region remain far below their targets, with patients with broken bones waiting up to 22 hours for help to arrive.

Mrs Morgan, North Shropshire's Lib Dem MP, is calling for urgent action from the Government to get the NHS through winter, increase social care capacity, relieve the pressure on hospitals and free up space in A&E so that ambulances can be out on the road instead of stuck waiting at hospitals.

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “Handover delays are getting worse, not better, despite them being deemed to be at the highest possible risk level for more than a year. Meanwhile we’ve had Health Secretaries coming and going through a revolving door.

“Steve Barclay now needs to take urgent action to relieve the pressure on hospitals and ambulances by tackling social care and implementing an emergency plan ahead of the winter.

“Paramedics, doctors and nurses are taking a huge mental toll as they deal with delays which are not their fault, so it’s not surprising many of them are deciding to leave.

“The system is at breaking point and it is only autumn, so it is crucial the Government quickly provides a plan to get through winter as well as implementing long-term solutions to fix our broken NHS.

“As the ministerial merry go round continues, people across North Shropshire are waiting in excruciating pain - first for an ambulance to arrive and then to be seen at hospital. I saw this first hand when I joined ambulance crews last month. It’s not fair on patients and it’s not fair on paramedics.”

Health
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News