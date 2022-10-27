Aico pledges further support to help Oswestry's Movement Centre

Lynne, Children’s Therapy Coordinator, Archie, the first child from Shropshire to receive fully funded treatment and Sarah, Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist.

The Movement Centre, in Oswestry, supports youngsters who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or other diagnosis, by helping to increase strength and control of their movement.

The charity recently revealed it had launched a 'fully-funded' programme meaning families can now access treatment for free.

And Shropshire-based Aico are among those helping that happen, having forged a long-standing relationship with The Movement Centre, showing continued support through fundraising activities and donations.

They have organised a host of events, through their Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Aico in the Community.

The company , Aico has not only donated towards the new programme but also signed up more than 50 colleagues to take on the Snowdon Sunrise Trek Challenge in 2023.

The challenge will see the Aico team ascend 3,199 feet through the night on the largest mountain in Wales, all to raise further funds for the charity.

Aico’s Community Liaison, Jane Pritchard, said: “We have built a strong relationship with The Movement Centre over the past four years. We are delighted to be able to give ongoing support to such a worthwhile charity."

The Movement Centre recently said its move to becoming a fully-funded treatment programme was a 'pivotal moment' for the families it supports.

It means families with children attending The Movement Centre in Oswestry will no longer have to find the partial funding of £2,000 needed to fund the unique and life-changing therapy.

David Vicary, The Movement Centre’s Chair of Trustees, said: “Thanks to the commitment of existing fundraisers and supporters, we are delighted to be able to make the therapy for every child fully funded for the first time in the history of the charity.

"It is a special moment for the trustees and a stage we have always wanted to reach. It’s also a pivotal moment for families as not having to pay a penny for the treatment means a huge financial burden has been lifted for them.