Healthy weight views sought from Shropshire public and stakeholders

Shropshire Council's director of Public Health shares a message at the end of 2021

The strategy will set out priorities based on local data, the views of residents and those who support their health and wellbeing in Shropshire.

The consultation process includes two short online surveys, one survey for members of the public and the other for NHS, council and staff from stakeholder organisations such as voluntary and community groups.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire, said: "Healthy weight is important for physical and mental health and wellbeing. Being an unhealthy weight has serious consequences for health leading to a number of diseases and complications.

"We want to do all we can to help the Shropshire population to achieve a healthy weight, and I encourage everyone to complete the short survey. Your views will make an essential contribution to the development of our strategy.