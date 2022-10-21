Councillor Andy Burford

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is piloting the scheme as part of a £368,000 'On Your Side' investment.

Digital devices called 'Ethel' are currently being piloted by the council with a couple of care providers in the borough, before being expanded to more providers over the coming months.

The Ethel devices are described as "an ‘always-on’ large touch screen device designed specifically for older people, allowing them to stay in touch with family and carers". Little or no computer experience is said to be required.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for adult social care and health, integration and transformation, said: “We are on the side of our residents, we want as many of them as possible to enjoy life longer in the comfort of their own home.

“As such, we are among a handful of councils in the country working with care provides to pilot the use of Ethel digital devices.

“These devices help residents recovering from an illness to get the care they need at home, by staying digitally connected with their care provider.

“Through regular virtual calls with their carers, eligible residents are being prompted to take their medications, are given tailored advice and guidance to perform tasks independently and many other facilities. This helps to reduce their social isolation and enhances their independence, also providing peace of mind and reassurance for their families.

“If the trial is successful, the Ethel digital devices will be rolled out to more care providers in the borough over the next five years.”

Coral Chaproniere, area manager at Supreme Home Care, said: “Ethel digital devices are very easy to use, it’s just one button to press to answer a call.

“We have already used Ethel with a client. She didn’t want a carer in her home so she found it really useful to have video calls with the carer via Ethel instead.