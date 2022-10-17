Hospice extending care with 'virtual ward'

Severn Hospice has confirmed plans for a virtual ward to care for patients at home

Severn Hospice said that the initiative would allow for ten people to receive 'ward-equivalent' care – and remain in their own homes.

The hospice already has more than 20 beds across its two sites at Shrewsbury and Telford.

The 'virtual ward' will see hospice consultants oversee and co-ordinate the patient’s care daily.

Under the arrangement the patient would have access to ward services such as complementary therapy, creative therapy and chaplaincy just as if they were staying at the hospice.

The charity said that any specialist medical equipment needed would also be provided, with the support of other healthcare agencies and partners using existing systems and processes.

Becky Richardson, the hospice’s director of care, said: “This is about how we can give more people access to the level and quality of care they need, enabling them to be at home.

“We would triage patients for hospice admission just as we do now and while the wards might be virtual, the care we’ll be giving is very real."

The hospice that the initiative is its contribution to a national strategy aimed at improving palliative care services.

Locally, the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System – the new healthcare commissioning organisation for the area – is seeking to keep as many hospital beds available as possible.

Adding capacity at the hospice, alongside care homes, will help hospitals in their efforts.

Ms Richardson added: “The pandemic really underlined the importance of protecting hospital bed capacity and confirmed how valuable our role was in supporting the NHS with that.

"We also saw what could be achieved for patients by enhancing our community services.