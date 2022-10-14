Petition urging Health Secretary to look again at Future Fit hospital plans tops 18,000 signatures

Princess Royal Hospital

If approved, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies says Telford would become the largest town in England without a full A&E service.

The Future Fit proposals, now approved by the joint Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS England Investment Committee would also, he said, mean the hospital would lose consultant-led emergency care for women and children, which it is feared would be moved to Shrewsbury.

Recent proposals for the hospital were costed at over £500m with the Government only making £312m available, leading to fears of a 'scaling back' of services.

The letter from Councillor Davies has now been signed by 18,115 people who are asking the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Therese Coffey to take a fresh look at the plans as a matter of urgency.

He has previously said a borough the size of Telford and Wrekin, with a growing and ageing population, needs world class facilities, not a downgraded A&E Local that would be confusing and potentially dangerous for residents.