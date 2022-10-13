Stephen uses love of bikes to help support hospitals in Shropshire

Stephen Tams

Stephen Tams volunteers his spare time to Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

The SSCBB transport blood, breast milk, patient notes and small surgical tools to the hospitals within the area.

And Mr Tams says its giving him a chance to dedicate his time and passion for motorbikes – which he has had since buying his first bike as a 16-year-old – to help the local community.

He spends his Mondays and Tuesdays helping the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes and said: “My first few shifts have been fantastic.

"I’m still finding my feet when it comes to the controller shifts, but there is a great support team on hand to help with any queries I may have.”

Alongside supporting the NHS and improving the quality of care for patients, the SSCBB aims to promote safer riding standards and a positive image for the motorcycling community.

As a lifelong motorcyclist, this is something that resonated with Steve," he said. "Motorcyclists are often negatively stereotyped. The work of the blood bikes is important in changing people’s preconceptions of motorcycling, showing them that it is a positive community to be a part of.”

Lynne Stone, Vice Chair of the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes, added: “We are proud to have such dedicated and passionate volunteers in SSCBB, they work as a team to serve our local NHS Trusts and we applaud them all.”