Superdrug names Shropshire as one of the best places to live for healthy skin

Superdrug's research found Shropshire is one of the best places in the UK for healthy skin

In a study by Superdrug, the region came fourth out of 42 for having the healthiest skin, based on various factors such as the number of prescriptions for acne medication from the NHS, pollution levels, percentage of adults who smoke, and percentage of adults who are treated for obesity in each area.

NHS acne prescription data was the first factor considered, followed by environmental factors – such as how busy each region is with traffic – to find out in which areas acne was a common problem and why. Reascons could include pollution, obesity and smoking.

The health and beauty giant detailed their method on how they came to the result: "Using acne prescription data, the rise or fall in the numbers of prescriptions since 2015, the pollution levels, the number of those who smoke, and the levels of obesity, we created an overall ranking for each NHS region across the country.

"For each category, we assigned a score from 0-100, with the highest score representing the most "skin-friendly" area in each category."

The ranking shows the difference between the areas with the least pollution and the areas with higher pollution, highlighting how poor air quality impacts the skin of residents in that area. The areas with the highest pollution levels suffered the most with acne and required more prescriptions per 1000 people.

Interestingly, it was found that Somerset has the fewest cases of acne in the country due to having the least smokers and pollution levels.

Meanwhile, highly populated cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham are some of the worst areas, with higher pollution levels and more smokers.

The top 20 areas for healthy skin

Somerset Gloucestershire Bath, NE Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Herefordshire and Worcestershire Hampshire and Isle of White Derbyshire Lancashire and South Cumbria Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Sussex and east Surrey Devon Hertfordshire and west Essex Dorset Cornwall and Scilly Isles Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Cumbria and the North East Frimley Kent and Medway Black Country and west Birmingham Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

How the ranking was decided

Superdrug analysed six different factors related to skin health, which are:

The number of prescriptions for acne medication in every 1000 people.

The increase/decrease in acne prescriptions since 2015 in each region.

The pollution levels.

The number of adults who smoke.

The total prescriptions for obesity medication per 1000 people.

They then assigned a value of 0 - 100, with 100 being the best result for the region, and 0 being the worst.

