Recruitment drive at The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury to bolster workforce and 'better' services

The Redwoods Centre

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is currently recruiting a range of clinical and non-clinical roles at The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury.

From nurses to healthcare support workers, allied health professionals and administrative roles – the trust is looking to support those with their career progression and those just starting out.

The centre, which comprises four buildings, offers 79 beds for adults with acute mental health problems, dementia and rehabilitation needs, as well as a 32-bed low secure forensic unit.

Commenting on the recruitment drive, Adam Chambers, modern matron, said: "We've done a lot of work on the wards to increase the staffing structures to provide better care to our patients.

"This is not really to fill empty vacancies that we have, this is to develop our services into better services."

The hospital is not necessarily looking for healthcare professionals with mental health experience, he added, as training can be provided.

"But the roles we do have on offer range from registered nurses, healthcare support workers and nursing associates. We also some administration roles available to support the wards.

"This recruitment drive will benefit the community by increasing access to our services, improving services and promote the local area and MPFT as a great place to work."

The trust is holding a careers event today between 10am and 4pm at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

There will be an opportunity to speak to current staff members to find out what it’s like to work in one of the largest mental health trusts in the UK.