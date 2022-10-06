Just one in three patients in Shropshire seen by an NHS dentist in past year, figures show

As of June 30, only 35.4 per cent of adults in Shropshire had been seen by an NHS dentist in the last year – down from 48.3 per cent in the year leading up to June 2018.

Figures were complied by the House of Commons Library, originally sourced from NHS Dental Statistics available online.

Meanwhile, only half of the children in Shropshire – 49.8 per cent – have been seen in the last year, down from 60.1 per cent in the year up to 2018.

This is despite the NHS recommending that children and young people under the age of 18 should see a dentist at least once a year.

Commenting on the findings, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said: “Far too many people in North Shropshire and across the country are finding it impossible to access an NHS dentist and get the affordable care they need.

“Countless constituents have contacted me saying they are unable to find a dentist who will take them on and yet the Government has once again been missing in action.

“As inflation continues to spiral and bills get higher and higher, the cost of private dentistry means many people are being forced to live in pain."

Recent polling has also found that one in five – 21 per cent – of adults unable to see a dentist in the UK have carried out 'DIY dentistry' to relieve pain.

“The fact that others are turning to desperate DIY dentistry is a scandal for which successive Conservative Governments are responsible," Ms Morgan added.