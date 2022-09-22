Wedding shop backs Lara's Atlantic challenge

Lara (left) and Jennifer.

Bridgnorth's My Little Wedding Shop, run by bridalwear designer Jennifer Bone, will be backing Lara Vafiadis on her bid to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Lara will be competing in the world’s toughest race, the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, over a distance of 3,000 miles.

Only 20 Women have ever completed the challenge and Lara has her sights set on a record time, expecting to row for more than 18 hours a day for nearly 50 days.

Jennifer Bone met Lara at the Upton Blues festival in June 2022.

It was the Prostate Cancer UK logo on the side of the boat that caught Jennifer’s attention and after talking for a while they found that they had something in common.

Both their fathers had stage 4 Prostate Cancer, sadly Lara’s Father has since died.

Lara said: “I have sheer determination to prove to women and girls everywhere what we are made of and secondly, if my father can suffer through more than six years of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone treatments and much, much more, the ‘small’ task of rowing an ocean is more than achievable. This row is for him, my inspiration and motivation."

Jennifer raised more than £1,200 for Prostate Cancer UK in the 2021 Bridgnorth Walk and is already in training for next year.

She said: “I wanted to help Lara in any way that I could, not only to support women who strive for excellence but also to help promote conversation around Prostate Cancer and the great work that Prostate Cancer UK does."