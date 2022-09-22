Families urge support for Hope House charity runs

Katie Rees-Jones, Senior Volunteer and Community Officer at Chirk Castle (far left) with Mia's mum Martine and her brothers Liam and Kyle.

Over two Saturdays hundreds of people and families of all ages will get together to ‘glow’ crazy and raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices in the events.

People can complete the courses while running, jogging or walking with friends and family, on the Chirk Castle grounds and through Telford Town Park.

Those taking part will get a goody bag and special glow in the dark medal.

Martine Crouch from Chirk lost her daughter Mia, who died at the age of four in 2018.

After falling ill, Mia spent time at Hope House, and her mum was full of praise for the service the hospice provided.

Martine said: “Mia absolutely loved Hope House, they felt like family.

“The nurses knew Mia was poorly, and how to care for her, but they still made things fun.

“It was all about giving her a good life and finding a way to do the things we wanted, such as riding a rocking horse.

“We are delighted to be back to support Hope House once again raise money through its Chirk Dark Run.”

Mia’s brothers Liam, Caiden and Kyle will sound the horn to send the runners on their way.

Katie Rees-Jones, Senior Volunteer and Community Officer at Chirk Castle, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hope House again this year to host the Dark Run at Chirk Castle.

“The event brings people of all ages together to enjoy the outdoors at this special place in aid of Hope House and the families they support. We are proud to be able to share this experience in helping to create wonderful memories for all those taking part for such an incredible cause.”

At the Telford Dark Run Alison and Rob Jones, and their son Rhys, from Newport, will be sending families on their way to support the event in memory of their son Ryan, who received respite care at Hope House.

Alison said: “Hope House really has been the core of our journey. It helped us when our world was completely shattered and falling apart.

“They’ve given us the strength, hope and encouragement for a journey that no parent wants to travel.

“We’re delighted to be part of such a special event to raise funds for such a special place close to our hearts.”

Hope House fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell, said: “We are excited to once again invite people to join us for our incredible Dark Runs at Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park.

“Every year these events bring our supporters together for a great evening of fun to raise vital funds for our hospices.

“We need to raise £7.5 million every year to make sure we can be here for the seriously ill families and children that we support, and without the great support from our community at fundraising events such as the Dark Runs, we wouldn’t be able to be there for those that need us the most.

“We can’t wait to see you all for an amazing evening in October.”

The Chirk Castle event is on Saturday, October 22, and has a two-lap 4k route, with little legs or those unable to manage that distance being able to complete one lap instead.

The Telford Town Park Dark Run is a week later on Saturday, October 29, and has a 5k route.

All ages are welcome and there is no dress code, with participants welcome to go all neon or dress up in Halloween-themed outfits if they like.

Both Dark Runs will start with a warm-up Clubbercise from 6.15pm to 6.30pm.