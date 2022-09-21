People urged to attend meeting on Shrewsbury GP hub

Councillor Alex Wagner has urged people to attend the meeting

The meeting will give people a chance to voice their feelings about local NHS plans to create a GP hub in Shrewsbury that would become home to six practices.

If the plan goes ahead the practices would close their existing sites.

Those involved in the project include The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

Shrewsbury Town Council will be hosting an extraordinary meeting on the plan at 6pm on October 4 at St Chad’s Church.

Residents are being encouraged to register for a ticket online to reserve their seat.

Now the team of local residents, ex-GPs, and Lib Dem councillors campaigning against the plan are also urging people to attend the meeting.

Rob Park, a retired Shrewsbury GP who spoke at the Save Our Surgeries protest, joined by former local GPs Jacques Maurice and Des Clesham, said: “It is vitally important that Shrewsbury residents come along to the meeting on October 4.

“We have to make sure that NHS bosses undertake a proper consultation, not a sham where their plan to close six surgeries wins by default. A strong attendance at the extraordinary meeting is another way of showing how strong public sentiment is on this. “

Councillor Alex Wagner, who has been campaigning to protect Shrewsbury GP services from closure, added: “I have been out knocking on doors, leading protests, and talking to thousands of residents. The feedback is clear – Shrewsbury people want a decent local GP and will not settle for a proposal that window-dresses further cuts. This is not all-or-nothing and we need to continue showing that the public do not give their consent to these changes.