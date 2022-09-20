Village show donates £4,000 of profits to Hope House Children's Hospice charity

Committee members Tim and Daphne Evans of Weston Village Show visit Hope House with their donation

After a two-year break due to Covid, Weston Village Show returned to Weston under Redcastle this summer.

The show has been running for 10 years and is based on old-fashioned village traditions.

This year’s show catered to all ages and featured shire horses and carriages, classic cars and tractors, pony club competitions, tug of war and there was a barbecue, bar and tea marquee to keep everyone refreshed.

It was described as a fabulous success, resulting in £4,000 raised, with proceeds being donated to Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Committee members Tim and Daphne Evans visited Hope House to present fundraising team leader Lynsey Kilvert with the donation and to wish the hospice good fortune for its future work.

Lynsey said: “We cannot thank everyone involved with Weston Village Show enough for this very generous donation.

"Every year it costs over £7 million to keep our hospice doors open and our services running.