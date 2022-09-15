Shrewsbury health hub row: Date set for health bosses to face the public

Councillor Kate Halliday

Shrewsbury Town Council has set up an extraordinary public meeting over plans to move six GP surgeries into a hub - a proposal which has sparked criticism and protests.

Residents and civic leaders have expressed concern over access to doctors and transport to the hub, which could be in Oteley Road, near Shrewsbury Town FC's stadium.

Now health bosses, doctors, Shropshire Council, patient group and members of the public have been invited to a meeting at the Guildhall in Frankwell Quay on Tuesday, October 4, at 6pm.

It comes after town councillors unanimously backed a motion calling for an extraordinary public meeting at its last full council meeting on September 5.

Councillor Kate Halliday, chair of the town council's working group set up to scrutinise the hub proposals, said: "I am pleased to announce the extraordinary public meeting has been arranged for the beginning of October and hope as many people as possible will attend. We want the residents of Shrewsbury to have their chance to put their questions to leaders in health who are making the proposals.

"We are also inviting representatives from the surgeries involved, Shropshire Council, Healthwatch and patient groups. We hope this meeting will provide some clarity about the proposals for which there remain many unanswered questions. I would like to encourage residents to book early to secure a place."

Councillor Halliday added: "The Shrewsbury Town Council working group is cross party and its aims are to scrutinise the consultation process and the plans for the hub to ensure that the residents of Shrewsbury’s views and voices are heard.

"The group feels that communication and planning about the hub could have been better, and hope to address this in a number of ways, including holding this public meeting."

The public meeting comes after a public consultation scheduled to take place from October into December was postponed so NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS could "review additional options". The ICS say the hub would represent "significant investment" in GP provision in Shrewsbury.