Health chiefs advice on accessing services on Monday

People are being advised on how to seek medical help on Monday

While some GP practices will be closed, pharmacies will be open, while NHS 111 will also be available.

A statement from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Government has confirmed that Monday, the date of the state funeral, will be a public Bank Holiday.

"As such your GP practice may be closed on Monday, September 19, but a range of NHS services are still available depending on your medical need.

"Pharmacies across the county will be open and available to provide advice without an appointment and recommend over-the-counter treatments. Please check with your local pharmacy for opening times over the Bank Holiday.

"For urgent medical advice, you can also contact NHS 111 online or call 111 free from any phone. This service is available 24 hours a day, including Bank Holidays, and healthcare professionals will direct you to the best place to get the medical help and advice you need, such as an out-of-hours GP appointment, if needed.

"Local emergency dental care can also be accessed by calling NHS 111. The Shropshire Community Dental Service will provide urgent dental services from 9am to 12pm on Monday, September 19, at the following two sites: Shrewsbury Dental Clinic, 71 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY1 2EJ; Dawley Dental Clinic, Doseley Road North, Dawley, Telford, TF4 3AL.

"Always call 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as a stroke or heart attack. Our four local minor injury units remain open over the Bank Holiday and can provide treatment for sprains, fractures, minor burns and infections. People can visit https://www.shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/miu to find their nearest centre.

"Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be stood down on Monday, September 19. All prebooked appointments will be rearranged at the earliest opportunity."