Date change for free Shropshire cancer check

By Megan Jones

A free prostate cancer check in Shropshire has been postponed.

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group testing event at AFC Telford United. In Picture: Les Jones from Telford with Nurse Elaine
The event in Wellington, originally intended to take place on September 19, has been postponed until Friday, 23.

People must book online for the test at mypsatests.org.uk where they will be given the venue.

At an event in Lawley in the summer 250 men had tests.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire prostate cancer group, said: “Of those tests seven were positive and 11 people had amber warnings.

"If not for the tests they would not have known. Our message is, get tested, save your life. Men over the age of 40 really should think about having a test.”

Mr Briggs, who himself survived prostate cancer 12 years ago, continued: “The earlier it’s caught the easier it is to treat.”

The group raises funds to pay for the private testing and volunteer nurses administer the simple blood test. “We do have buckets at the hall during the evening for donations but that is completely voluntary,” he said. “We raise funds throughout the year to cover the costs of the event.”

The group aims to raise awareness of the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK. One in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

