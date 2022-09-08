Number of pharmacies in Shropshire is "insufficient" for growing and ageing county - report

An assessment of the county's needs says that a lack of community pharmacists has got worse because of branch closures and Shropshire's growing and ageing population. They say provision is 'insufficient'.

The average Shropshire resident is now about 48 years old, compared to 41 in England as a whole.

But there are fewer community pharmacies in Shropshire than in England as a whole, with 6,800 residents for each one in the county, compared to 4,800 in England.

The problem is worse in the south of the county, they say, and the ratio has worsened since the last assessment was carried out.

Shropshire's Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment is being carried out on behalf of the county's health and wellbeing board. Its information is used to plan for future services, and to have a response when pharmacies are proposed to close or merge.

The data was reported to Thursday's meeting of the board, which brings together leaders of the health service and the public health experts who work for local councils.

A public consultation on community pharmacies is being carried out during the rest of the month.

When GP dispensaries are included the ratio is closer to the England average but the report says their hours are more restrictive.

The assessment, which will be formally completed in October, is proposing a review of pharmacies on Sundays in the south of the county.