Covid booster programme opens in the county

Glady Skinner, 95, resident of Priorslee House Care Home, Telford being administered her vaccine by Kate Tatton, Covid vaccine lead nurse.

Health bosses have also confirmed the National Booking Service is now open for the Autumn Boosters with appointments starting as early as Monday for those who are eligible.

Eligible people include all those aged 75 and over, people with a weakened immune system and frontline health and care staff.

People are being urged to book their booster appointment by going online or calling 119 at the earliest opportunity.

The move follows the launch of autumn boosters in care homes on Monday, with the county's NHS delivering vaccines to care homes this week.

Residents at Priorslee House Care Home in Telford were among the first to receive their Covid vaccines on Tuesday.

Resident Gladys Skinner, 95, said: “It's important we get the vaccine to keep safe. We never know when Covid is going to crop up again. It's best to be safe.”

Fellow resident Beryl Trickett, 89, said: “I got the vaccine because I thought it was the sensible thing to do with winter coming.”

Dr Ian Chan, Medical Director and Clinical Director for Teldoc Primary Care Network, said: “This programme in the community is going to be hugely important for the NHS before the winter because we want to vaccinate all care home residents to make sure they are immune against coronavirus.

“We’re giving out the bivalent vaccines which protects against the older strain and the newer strain of Covid-19 which are the ones that are most prominent in the UK. We’re doing this to reduce the risk of infection and therefore reducing the risk of compilations as a result of people getting coronavirus.

“As people get older their body becomes more susceptible to infections which means it is very important that they have immunity against the virus. The main thing for programmes such as this is to reduce the barriers to accessing the vaccine and make sure those who need the vaccine most are able to get it.”

Everyone aged 50 and over, people with certain health conditions that put them at risk, including pregnant women, will become eligible for the jab, which targets more recent variants of Covid-19.

As in previous campaigns people will be called forward when it is their turn to get vaccinated.

Steve Ellis, Programme and Service Director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s Vaccination Service, said: “We are envisaging a challenging winter and anticipate seeing the continued spread of Covid-19 plus a resurgence in flu for the first time since the pandemic.

“We are urging everyone who is eligible for the Autumn Covid-19 booster to come forward as soon as possible and get protected.

“The same goes for the flu vaccination, please get it to maximise your overall protection from what is a nasty illness that could result in hospital admission, or worse.”

The NHS has started to roll out the flu vaccine and is encouraging eligible people to take up the offer where possible.

From mid-October healthy people aged 50 to 64 will be able to book their flu vaccine via their GP or community pharmacist.

Eligible individuals may be offered the flu and Covid-19 jab at the same time subject to supply.