Dog lovers warned to look for symptoms as Canine Parovirus confirmed in Shropshire

Park Issa vets in Oswestry. Photo: Google

Park Issa Vets in Oswestry has today announced it has confirmed cases of "horrible" Canine Parvovirus (CPV) in the Oswestry area.

According to the Blue Cross website, Parvovirus is a highly infectious disease that can be fatal to dogs.

It attacks cells in the intestines which prevents dogs and puppies from digesting nutrients and can cause them to become weak and dehydrated.

A spokesperson for Park Issa Vets said: "This virus is very serious and can be fatal with the best chances depending on immediate treatment.

"Direct contact with another dog is not necessary since the virus can live in the environment for a substantial amount of time, and can also be transmitted by foxes.

"Normally the dogs most at risk are those that are unvaccinated, especially puppies even if they are in the middle of a vaccine course.

"We would recommend that all dogs are fully vaccinated as this can reduce the severity of the disease.

"If your pets are not up to date with their vaccines we would recommended that they have a booster or restart the vaccination course as soon as possible."

Symptoms of Parvovirus to look out for are:

Bloody diarrhoea

Vomiting

Anorexia

Fever/ temperature fluctuation

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Not all symptoms have to be present – a pet may show one or many.