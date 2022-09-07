Notification Settings

£10m for hospital surgery hub welcomed

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordHealthPublished:

Hospital bosses have welcomed £10m to build a new 'elective surgical hub'.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.
The facility, which is expected to be operating at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford from June 2023, will allow more elective operations to take place and help reduce patient waiting times, according to health chiefs.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH, has secured £10 million of Government funding to create the hub.

The hub will be ring-fenced which means that the beds will only be for patients waiting for elective day case surgery.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is fantastic news for our local population.

“By ring-fencing our beds, we can ensure delivery of elective day case activity all year round and reduce the number of operations that unfortunately have to be cancelled due to non-elective pressures. This will help to improve patient outcomes and patient experience.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for all that they are doing to care for our patients, and all those who have helped us to secure this facility which will help to make such a difference for our communities.”

The news is the second boost for the trust in a matter of weeks, with the government and the NHS signing off a key stage in plans for the Future Fit overhaul of services provided at its hospitals.

The trust will now submit an outline, then full business case, with hopes work on the much-delayed project could start next year.

