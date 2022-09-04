Dozens of netballers turn out to charity tournament to support poorly Telford girl Dulcie

Dulcie O'Kelly with Team Goal Getters

Twenty-one teams signed up for Sunday's mega fundraiser at Charlton School in Wellington.

Alongside the teams battling it out on four courts in a league leading to knock-out rounds were face-painting, a tombola, and a bouncy castle.

Ravens (in black) vs Stays

Little Dulcie O'Kelly, aged six, of Lawley in Telford, was "amazed" by the fantastic turnout.

Dulcie's mum, Debbie O'Kelly said: "There is an amazing amount of support for Dulcie.

"She asked what all the people were here for and I said they had come out for her. She said she thinks the support is amazing, so thank you everyone."

Dulcie loves bouncy castles and she enjoyed the event very much.

Little Dulcie has stage 4 neuroblastoma. Her condition went undiagnosed for over a year and she and her family are facing a massive battle for treatment.

Debbie said she is due to meet Dulcie's oncologist this week to discuss another set of scans.

The family faces a crucial fork in the road depending on what the scans reveal.

Dulcie has been accepted on possibly two NHS clinical trials, one in Leeds if the disease is stable.

If it is not stable, another clinical trial involves high radiation treatments carried out in Southampton and London.

Debbie said: "Dulcie’s disease is now classed as unique and as such she qualifies for the trial. She would be the first one to do it within the UK so it’s scary and new grounds for all of us."

The fundraising is so that Dulcie and the family can have a fallback position of going to America for even newer types of treatment if trials in the UK fail to help.

That could cost in excess of £250,000.

Fundraising so far may have already topped the £80,000 mark, said Debbie. At least £2,000 will be coming from the netball tournament.

Proud Felopians (in blue) vs Comet (in black)

Charity netball tournament organiser Loraine Davies, the owner of Gorgeous Hair Salon, said: "People are showing that they want to get behind Dulcie.

"I am a mum of four beautiful children too," she added. "One of them is six, just like Dulcie and I can't imagine what Dulcie and her mum are going through."

Debbie also had a timely message for the next Prime Minister, be it Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

One of the two will have the top political job, after the Conservative Party's leadership race result is announced tomorrow.

Debbie want to see childhood cancers given greater attention in their to-do lists.

"Here’s hoping that whomever our new PM is come Monday that childhood cancer awareness is brought to the forefront," said Debbie in an Instagram post.

"Childhood cancer has to be top of the agenda - let's do something about it!"

There are many ways you can help Dulcie: by making a personal donation; by sharing and following her story on Facebook and Instagram, holding a fundraising event; getting sponsored to take on a challenge.