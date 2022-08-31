Rise in assaults on 999 staff branded an unacceptable stain on society

Home Office figures show West Mercia Police recorded 712 assaults on emergency workers in the past year. But they only take into account those officially recorded with the true number many more.

Ambulance staff are among those assaulted and the service says more than 600 members of its staff alone were subject to a physical assault.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Sadly, as the figures demonstrate the number of physical and verbal attacks on our staff continue to rise each year. Last year, 608 members of our staff were the victims of a physical assault, whilst there were also 1186 incidents of verbal abuse. These are sickening figures and as a result we have CCTV fitted on all of our ambulances.

“It is never appropriate for staff to be abused verbally or physically; our crews have the right to work without fear of violence or intimidation whilst trying to help patients.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards people who abuse our staff and work hard, alongside police colleagues, to push for the toughest sentences possible.

“It is clear that the public are outraged every time something like this happens and we hope that each time someone is convicted of assaulting an emergency service worker, that it acts as a deterrent to others who might think about attacking our staff.”

Since the Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill came into law in 2018, the maximum prison sentence for common assault on an emergency worker has been 12 months.

PTSD 999, a support organisation for all emergency services, said stronger sentencing for offenders would protect both the public and those facing assaults.

The offence applies to attacks on 'blue light' workers such as the police, paramedics and fire fighters, along with many others, including prison officers, NHS workers, and St John’s Ambulance volunteers.

The Police Federation said the rise in assaults on emergency workers is appalling and must not be tolerated or seen as just part of the job.

Steve Hartshorn, national chairman of the organisation, added: “Crime levels rose once Covid restrictions were lifted and a split-second act of violence, whether an injury is sustained or not, often leaves devastating and long-term effects on police officers. The physical and mental scars of these assaults can last a lifetime and are unacceptable.

“Assaults on emergency workers are a stain on society and many of these assaults which are recorded without an injury would have been vile spitting and coughing attacks."

He said it is vital judges and magistrates make full use of the new law to ensure the sentence handed down reflects the seriousness and gravity of the crime.