Health bosses behind GP hub welcome move to look for fresh site

Protests against the plan took place earlier this month

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin wants to create a GP hub, which would be home to six Shrewsbury practices – Beeches, Belvidere, Claremont Bank, Marden, Marysville and South Hermitage.

The organisation had said that land off Oteley Road in Meole Brace was the preferred option for the site of the hub, but the location has met with concern and criticism from local residents and politicians.

Worries have centred around transport to the site.

On Thursday Shropshire Council said it would be looking at alternative locations for the hub, in response to the concerns.

Gareth Robinson, Director of Delivery and Transformation at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, has welcomed the announcement and said they would work with the council on looking at other options.

He said: "NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (STW) welcomes plans to revisit location options for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub. Concerns raised regarding the proposed site on Oteley Road have been taken into consideration and other potential options will now be reviewed by a wide range of stakeholders, including patients.

“The Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub is an exciting development that will bring significant investment into the town and surrounding areas. Crucially, it will help to address fundamental problems with our existing GP practice buildings, such as limited space, as well as unaffordable rent and maintenance issues. It will also allow us to expand our hard-working primary care workforce and retain those dedicated members of staff currently in our county.

“Working closely with Shropshire Council, as well as other key partners in this programme, we are committed to ensuring that the best possible solution is being progressed for our patients and the wider community.

"This includes getting the right clinical model for the population, ensuring it is accessible to patients, and that the building is environmentally friendly.