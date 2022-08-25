Milkshakes and marathon European cycle challenges help show thanks to cancer charity

From left are Dan Webster, Gill Beavan, Rob Beavan and their daughter Ellie Beavan.

Rob Beavan, from Chirbury, has been undergoing treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre for cancer of the tonsils and lymph glands.

As a thank you for the care given to him, his family business Winsbury Dairy donated its mobile, fresh milkshake van and parked the vehicle outside the main ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for two days.

Patients, visitors and passers-by were invited to pop along to the van for a tasty milkshake treat with all proceeds from sales going to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund that supports cancer patients at the hospital, and throughout the wider community.

In addition, Rob’s wife Gill, is also preparing to take on the charity’s Euro City Cycle event which starts on September 7 and will take in the sights of London, Holland, Amsterdam, Breda and Brussels.

Gill, who has done the London to Paris cycle before, said she wanted to do something to thank everyone in the cancer centre and when she saw the cycling event she jumped at the chance.

“Rob had absolutely exceptional care in the centre and we are so grateful to everyone.

“I have cycled before and done some running but I haven’t really trained for a while. I’m really looking forward to this and I’ve never been to these places so that will be great,” she added.

Rob said: “I had to have surgery and radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the same time. I went five days a week for six weeks. We’re so fortunate to have this facility on our doorstep in Shrewsbury, it’s brilliant.”

Ellie Beavan, Rob’s daughter who runs Winsbury Dairy, said the whole family are keen to support the charity and do what they can to boost funds.

She said: “Dad’s doing really well and we all wanted to do something to say thank you. It’s been great to see people enjoying our milkshakes, knowing that we’re making money for Lingen Davies at the same time.”

Tarrah Lewis, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator for Lingen Davies, said a very big thank you to the Beavan family.

She said: "We’ve seen a steady stream of people popping along all day to enjoy a milkshake thanks to the Winsbury Dairy truck. And thanks to Gill for taking on this challenge on our behalf, we are wishing her all the very best.