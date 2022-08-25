Critical incident stood down but health bosses urged people to use the NHS wisely

Urgent care centres at both the Princess Royal Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital can help provide assessments and treatment for those who need help with a health problem that is urgent, but not life-threatening. The centres offer appointments that can be booked through 111 or through a GP referral and are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for. They help ease the pressure on hospitals, leaving other parts of the system free to treat the most serious cases. There is also a walk-in service and is open 365 days a year 9am to 9pm. No appointment needed.