Critical incident stood down but health bosses urged people to use the NHS wisely

The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Health and Care System called the incident on August 12. Health bosses reported that local health and care providers responded to the critical incident by taking swift, extraordinary actions, which resulted in a significant reduction in pressure.
It led to an improvement in waiting times for ambulances, hospital bed admissions and discharge, but staff at the front line remain under significant pressure according to bosses.
They have also said services remain under sustained pressure, and will continue to ask patients and members of the public to use services wisely to ensure those patients with the greatest need can access care and support.
A spokesperson said: "We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure, and we would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe.
"Health and care services continue to work together to manage the pressure, and there remain a range of steps everyone can take to help."
People are being asked to:
Only call 999 or attend A&E departments for serious accidents and for genuine emergencies.
When needing urgent medical care but it’s not an emergency, visit NHS 111 online or call NHS111 for advice on how to get the care you need at any time of day or night.
Minor Injury Units – if an injury is not serious, help is available from a minor injury unit (MIU) rather than going to an A&E department. This will allow A&E staff to concentrate on people with serious, life-threatening conditions and will save a potentially long wait. There are four MIUs in the county located at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Ludlow Community Hospital, Oswestry health Centre and Whitchurch Community Hospital. For more information visit Community hospitals and health centres in Shropshire.
Urgent care centres at both the Princess Royal Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital can help provide assessments and treatment for those who need help with a health problem that is urgent, but not life-threatening. The centres offer appointments that can be booked through 111 or through a GP referral and are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for. They help ease the pressure on hospitals, leaving other parts of the system free to treat the most serious cases. There is also a walk-in service and is open 365 days a year 9am to 9pm. No appointment needed.
Urgent mental health support is available 24/7 on the Mental Health Crisis Helpline: 0808 196 4501.
For medical advice on other non-urgent cases speak to a GP practice or a pharmacist.
Pharmacists are experts in medicine who can help you with minor health concerns. As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. If symptoms suggest it's something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure the right help is available and can signpost people to see a GP or other healthcare professional.