Shropshire care home placed in 'special measures' and given six months to improve

We undertook a targeted inspection on 12 April 2022 to check they had complied with the warning notice. We use targeted inspections to follow up on Warning Notices or to check concerns. They do not look at an entire key question, only the part of the key question we are specifically concerned about. Targeted inspections do not change the rating from the previous inspection. This is because they do not assess all areas of a key question. Following the targeted inspection, we confirmed the provider was meeting the legal requirements and the conditions of the warning notice.