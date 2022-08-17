Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Contact your GP if you've had a cough for more than three weeks, say Shropshire health bosses

By David TooleyHealthPublished:

More than 340 cases of lung cancer were registered across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in 2019 with 239 deaths, say county NHS chiefs.

Now NHS leaders in the county have launched a campaign to encourage people with a cough that has lasted three weeks or more to contact their family doctor.

While health experts say a cough lasting for three weeks or more is probably nothing serious, it can be a sign of something that needs treatment. If it is cancer, finding it early means it is more treatable and can save lives.

County GP Dr Jess Harvey said: “The statistics are sobering. However, more than four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented, largely through lifestyle changes such as not smoking, keeping a healthy bodyweight, eating a healthy balanced diet and cutting down on alcohol.

“It’s important to contact your GP if you have any concerns. Lung cancer is often treatable if caught early, and outcomes can be very positive for patients. I’d encourage anyone with worrying symptoms to make an appointment with a doctor as soon as possible.”

They say that many people don’t realise that a cough for three weeks or more could be a sign of lung cancer and so it is vital that patients act on a persistent cough and don’t wait to see if it resolves on its own.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in England with around 39,990 cases diagnosed each year. Of those, around 89 per cent were aged 60 and above. In 2021, around 26,400 people died from lung cancer in England.

Visit www.nhs.uk/cancersymptoms for more information or contact your GP practice to make an appointment if you have concerns.

Health
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News