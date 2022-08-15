Local cancer support app is launched

New local cancer support app launched

The “Living With & Beyond Cancer App”, which has been launched by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), is free and has been developed by local NHS cancer specialists.

It has been designed with local people in mind and is aimed at anybody affected by cancer and those who support people with cancer, including carers and professionals.

The app contains information for the areas of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Powys on: The Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals; the teams people might meet; events taking place near to patients and their families; a contact directory; good news stories; how to access community support.

There is also more general help and advice about treatments, side-effects, psychological support, health and wellbeing, and finance.

The app was recently shortlisted in three categories for the Patient Experience Network National Awards – Innovative Use of Technology, Social & Digital Media, Personalisation of Care, and Cancer Experience of Care.

Dr John Jones, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “I would like to congratulate and thank everyone involved in bringing this innovative app to fruition.

“It has a wealth of information for those living with cancer, and those supporting them, and marks another step forward in improving the quality and experience of care that we are providing.”

Jessica Greenwood, Strategic Lead for Cancer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH, said: “There is so much support available for people living with and beyond cancer, but it can be hard to know where to start.

“Cancer can affect so many aspects of a person’s life, as well as their family’s, so they often need more than just clinical support. This app brings everything together in one place.

“It has been a real team effort, with patients, clinicians, local NHS organisations, charities, including Lingen Davies and Macmillan, all getting involved to bring the app to life.

“We hope that people find this app really helpful on their cancer journey and we would welcome any feedback on 01743 492424 or by emailing sath.lwbc@nhs.net.”

Leah Morgan, Cancer Survivorship Improvement Facilitator at SaTH, added: “We are delighted to have developed this app and are so pleased with the potential it has to support anyone affected by cancer.

“We’ve been working on this for well over a year and we’re so proud that it’s finally launched. People are already making great use of it and telling us how helpful it is on their cancer journey.”

The “Living With & Beyond Cancer App” which is available 24/7 is free to use now on Apple and Android devices. To download it, install the MyHealthBoost app and search for SaTH Cancer Services.