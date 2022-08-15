County consultant recognised by the British Medical Association

Dr Bala Karunakaran and Professor Neena Modi, President of the British Medical Association.

Dr Bala Karunakaran, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has been awarded the Fellowship of the British Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Karunakaran was awarded the accolade in recognition of his distinguished service to medical leadership and was presented with the fellowship by Professor Neena Modi, President of the British Medical Association, at the BMA’s annual meeting.

The consultant, who has worked in the NHS for 14 years and at SaTH for three years, said: “It was quite a surprise when I found out about the fellowship – I was completely unaware that I had been nominated for it.

"It is nice to see a lot of the work and leadership that I have been doing recognised in this way. I have been involved in medical leadership from the time I was a medical student, having chaired conferences and national committees.”

Fellowships of the British Medical Association are awarded to individuals who have shown outstanding achievement and commitment.

Those awarded the prestigious accolade are nominated by peers, with all nominations going through a national committee and selection process.

Dr John Jones, executive Medical Director at SaTH, said: “A fellowship is only awarded to a small number of members of the British Medical Association in recognition of outstanding achievement and commitment.