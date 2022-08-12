Local charity name to hit the race tracks on Ferrari racing car

Tim Walker with the Ferrari bearing the Hope House logo

The Llanymynech-based team will now carry Hope House Hospice’s branding across its car alongside some of its famous sponsors, including Pirelli.

Tim Walker, race driver, race instructor and owner of WalkerSport says he is honoured to carry the name of the hospices on tracks such as Brands Hatch, Silverstone, Oulton Park and Donnington.

“Hope House is an incredible local charity and we are proud to be associated with them and represent them across the country,” said Tim.

“The work they do for local children and families is vitally important, which I can appreciate as a father myself.

“The car looks great with our local charity on it in prime position and we look forward to spreading the word of Hope House across the country, and hopefully getting a few wins along the way.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 terminally ill children and their families who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales and it costs £7.5 million a year to run its services.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser, said: “It’s great for us to be featured on the WalkerSport race car to help spread the word.