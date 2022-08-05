Shropshire ambulance crisis: Health group asks for people's experiences

People are being asked to share their experiences of emergency care in the county

Healthwatch in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin has been investigating people's experiences of emergency medical care.

It comes as the ambulance service has been facing a crisis in response times, caused by lengthy handovers at hospitals – with some people waiting more than 10 hours in the back of an ambulance to be admitted to hospital.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, and Barry Parnaby, chair of Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, said: “We would still like to hear from people, including professionals who have called an ambulance for someone in their care, for example in a care home or receiving care in their own home, so that everyone's voice can help to inform the efforts being made to try and improve services.

"We want to hear from people about where things have gone well and where they have not gone so well. It’s an opportunity for patients and their families, as well as professionals to share their stories and tell us what is important to them in those worrying times when they need emergency help.

"We know that the demand on urgent care is high at the moment and it is having an impact on the whole health and care system but we can then share those experiences with service providers, those who pay for the service and those who regulate services such as the Care Quality Commission to ensure the patient voice is at the centre of efforts to improve services for all."