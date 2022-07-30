'No adequate public transport' for patients who will 'sacrifice their surgeries' for new Shrewsbury health hub

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) has announced that land next to Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Oteley Road is the preferred location for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub.

The expectation was that the ICS would pinpoint a location in Meole Brace for the proposed hub, which would see six GP surgeries close down and move into the new hub - affecting 45,000 patients.

Now Councillor Kate Halliday, whose Belle Vue ward encompasses two of the practices affected, has raised concerns.

She said: "While this may serve residents moving into new developments along Oteley Road, the more established neighbourhoods in south Shrewsbury such as Belle Vue will have to sacrifice their local surgeries and travel further without adequate public transport in place.

"Residents have been in touch with concerns that that there are no direct bus routes to the proposed hub, and that it is too far, too difficult and too unpleasant to walk and cycle to.

"People with disabilities who are currently able to get to their local surgeries which are close by are very worried about how they will travel to the new hub.

"People are also worried about parking and the increased traffic along Oteley Road. These extra car journeys will increase carbon emissions and pollution in the area.

"I am also concerned about the consultation process which is putting forward a massive change to how local health services are run but does not appear to be offering options other than the hub.

"If the ICS have looked at other options they have not shared them publicly. I am also waiting to hear evidence for the claimed benefits of the health hub.

"The ICS has claimed that the hub will improve staff recruitment, but I find this difficult to believe. I have called on the ICS to provide other options and also to provide evidence that backs up their claims.

"Residents are understandably very upset about the possible loss of GP surgeries which have been located in the heart of their community for many decades.

"The ICS say they will save over £3 million if the hub goes ahead, but this money has not so far been promised for new staff, or new transport routes for the patients who will have to travel further to access health services they are used to receiving in their community."

Dr Charlotte Hart, clinical lead for the health hub programme, said an impact assessment to review access and services in place for people using the hub is continuing, and transport solutions are also being explored.

She added: “We see the hub as a great opportunity to provide different benefits to our residents, including quality services under one roof and in modern facilities, making it easier for people to attend multiple appointments in the same place, and having access to professional multi-disciplinary teams."

According to plans, six practices are set to move to the new building. They include The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

All their services will be transferred to the hub.

Two practices, Mytton Oak Surgery and Radbrook Green Surgery, will remain open but some of their services could be provided by the new hub.