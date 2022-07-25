Vacancy crisis in the NHS is letting down current doctors and nurses says MP

Helen Morgan MP

She says Shropshire and Telford Hospitals currently have a vacancy rate of about 10 per cent.

The Commons health and social care select committee says there is an absence of a credible government strategy on NHS-wide understaffing and criticises ministers for delaying a blueprint it says is urgently needed to address critical gaps in almost every area of care.

The hard-hitting report includes evidence showing that the staffing crisis in the NHS in England is even worse than official figures suggest. NHS Digital figures suggest that the service has vacancies for 38,972 nurses and 8,016 doctors. However, the real figures could be as high as 50,000 and 12,000 respectively, according to estimates the Nuffield Trust prepared for the MPs.

Helen Morgan MP said: “This report will be no surprise to anyone involved in the NHS in Shropshire and further highlights the need for the Government to get a grip on our healthcare crisis.

“Understaffing is not fair on anyone: it is dangerous for patients and dangerous for staff.

“Recruitment and retention are a major challenge for the NHS in general but the problem is particularly acute in rural areas like North Shropshire where it can be very hard to attract staff. Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals are constantly trying to fill roles and have a vacancy rate of around 10 per cent.

“This is one of the reasons we are seeing such big queues for A&E and such long waiting lists for hospital appointments.