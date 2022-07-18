GP urges people to 'look out for one another' and 'be sensible' amid heatwave

Sr Jess Harvey has urged the public to be sensible amid rocketing temperatures

Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at Much Wenlock and Cressage, and clinical lead for South East Shropshire, said the impact of the rise in temperatures may not be immediate for many, with some people likely to feel the effect later this week.

She urged people to be sensible and avoid standing in the sun for long periods, drink plenty of water – and avoid unnecessary journeys.

The GP also warned against thinking that sugary drinks, caffeine and alcohol would keep people hydrated.

She said: "It is about making sensible decisions. It is a case of help us to help you. There are only so many of us, there are only so many doctors, and resources, there are only so many paramedics out there driving ambulances so if you are deciding to go swimming in a river, or jump off a bridge perhaps think twice because we don't have reams of resources to go everywhere."

Dr Harvey said it is important to look out for those who may be more impacted by the heat – such as older people, and those with long-term health conditions.

She said: "It perhaps won't be today or tomorrow but in the following few days that people might be ill because they have not caught up on the hydration.

"It is about asking people to be sensible. There are simple measures people can take – not exposing themselves to the heat unless they absolutely have to. If you do have to go out then wear sensible light clothes, a hat, make sure you are hydrated throughout the day – not with sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks because they can make it worse."

She added: "Also, invoking some of that spirit of the beginning of Covid and looking out for people with long-term conditions, those over 75. Look out for those people, check in on them, make sure they are drinking enough, make sure they have shopping in so they don't have to go out and get it."

Dr Harvey said the situation was also difficult for the health service which is still seeing increased numbers of patients due to the pandemic, and staff sickness.