New hygiene ratings given to Shropshire food businesses with one rated just one out of five

A number of restaurants, pubs and bars across the region have been handed new ratings with one food business given the second lowest score possible of one out of five, whilst 30 food businesses were awarded the best possible rating of five out of five.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
These are the ratings issued in the last few weeks.
One out of five
Church Wickets, Church Road, Dawley, Telford
Two out of five
Old Bell, 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Three out of five
The Red Lion Inn, 32 Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Jones Fish And Chip Shop, 43 - 43a Audley Road, Newport, Shropshire
Four out of five
The Oxon Priory, Welshpool Road, Shelton, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Goldstone Hall Hotel, Goldstone Hall, Goldstone, Cheswardine, Market Drayton
The Coalport Tavern, Bridge Street, Oakengates, Telford
The Tontine Hotel, Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford
Percy Throwers Restaurant at Percy Throwers Garden Centre, Thrower Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Five out of five
Nomi's at Unit 2b Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford
Ocean Fish Bar, 2 Ash Grove Gower Street, St Georges, Telford
Old town Chinese takeaway, Unit 1a Gatcombe Way, Priorslee, Telford
Mikey's Kitchen, 3 Delph Side, Broseley, Shropshire
The Maltings Cafe, The Old Malthouse, High Street, Clun, Craven Arms
Butlers at Butlers Of Bridgnorth Ltd, 47 Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth
Jade House at Chinese Takeaway, 2 High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth
On The Rabbit Run at Royal Oak, Rudge Heath, Pattingham
Fryer Freeman at 2 Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire
Laila's Cafe at Unit 6, The Craven Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms
Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Market Street, Craven Arms
The Station Cafe at 42 Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms
Millmead Lunch Club at Millmead, Mayfield Avenue, Craven Arms
Cookies Fish Bar at 14 Queen Street, Market Drayton
Bedstone College at Bucknell, Shropshire
Ludlow Kitchen at Ludlow Food Centre, Bromfield, Ludlow
The Clive Restaurant at The Clive, Bromfield, Ludlow
Pipers Cafe @ Shawbury Garden Centre, Edgebolton, Shawbury, Shrewsbury
Wilson Vale Catering @ JCA Adventure at Jca Adventure, Condover Hall, Condover, Shrewsbury
Masons Arms at Hall Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal
The Fox And Hounds Pub Limited, High Street, Cheswardine, Market Drayton
Harlescott Social Club at Roseway, Shrewsbury
The Stables at Dale Street, Craven Arms
The Ragleth Inn at Ragleth Inn, Ludlow Road, Little Stretton, Church Stretton
Vaughan's Sandwich Bar at 14 King Street, Ludlow
Greggs at 24 High Street, Bridgnorth
Stokes Catering at Glovers Meadow, Oswestry, Shropshire
Church Stretton Fish Bar at 29 - 31 High Street, Church Stretton
BAP Man, TF2
The Indian Melting Pot, TF7