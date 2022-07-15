New hygiene ratings given to Shropshire food businesses with one rated just one out of five

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

A number of restaurants, pubs and bars across the region have been handed new ratings with one food business given the second lowest score possible of one out of five, whilst 30 food businesses were awarded the best possible rating of five out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

These are the ratings issued in the last few weeks.

One out of five

Church Wickets, Church Road, Dawley, Telford

Two out of five

Old Bell, 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Three out of five

The Red Lion Inn, 32 Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Jones Fish And Chip Shop, 43 - 43a Audley Road, Newport, Shropshire

Four out of five

The Oxon Priory, Welshpool Road, Shelton, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Goldstone Hall Hotel, Goldstone Hall, Goldstone, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

The Coalport Tavern, Bridge Street, Oakengates, Telford

The Tontine Hotel, Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford

Percy Throwers Restaurant at Percy Throwers Garden Centre, Thrower Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Five out of five

Nomi's at Unit 2b Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford

Ocean Fish Bar, 2 Ash Grove Gower Street, St Georges, Telford

Old town Chinese takeaway, Unit 1a Gatcombe Way, Priorslee, Telford

Mikey's Kitchen, 3 Delph Side, Broseley, Shropshire

The Maltings Cafe, The Old Malthouse, High Street, Clun, Craven Arms

Butlers at Butlers Of Bridgnorth Ltd, 47 Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

Jade House at Chinese Takeaway, 2 High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth

On The Rabbit Run at Royal Oak, Rudge Heath, Pattingham

Fryer Freeman at 2 Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire

Laila's Cafe at Unit 6, The Craven Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Market Street, Craven Arms

The Station Cafe at 42 Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms

Millmead Lunch Club at Millmead, Mayfield Avenue, Craven Arms

Cookies Fish Bar at 14 Queen Street, Market Drayton

Bedstone College at Bucknell, Shropshire

Ludlow Kitchen at Ludlow Food Centre, Bromfield, Ludlow

The Clive Restaurant at The Clive, Bromfield, Ludlow

Pipers Cafe @ Shawbury Garden Centre, Edgebolton, Shawbury, Shrewsbury

Wilson Vale Catering @ JCA Adventure at Jca Adventure, Condover Hall, Condover, Shrewsbury

Masons Arms at Hall Lane, Kemberton, Shifnal

The Fox And Hounds Pub Limited, High Street, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

Harlescott Social Club at Roseway, Shrewsbury

The Stables at Dale Street, Craven Arms

The Ragleth Inn at Ragleth Inn, Ludlow Road, Little Stretton, Church Stretton

Vaughan's Sandwich Bar at 14 King Street, Ludlow

Greggs at 24 High Street, Bridgnorth

Stokes Catering at Glovers Meadow, Oswestry, Shropshire

Church Stretton Fish Bar at 29 - 31 High Street, Church Stretton

BAP Man, TF2