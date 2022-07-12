Dad soars to new heights in wing walk for daughter born 14 weeks early

Molly-Mae Wainwright, of Bentlawnt, was born 14 weeks premature, weighing just 1 pound 15 ounces. Within the first three months of her life, the tiny baby suffered from a bleed on the brain, a hole in the heart, and an eye disease, undergoing five blood transfusions.

After 98 turbulent days in the hospital, the youngster fought against all odds and is now at home as a thriving six-month-old.

Molly-Mae Wainwright was born 14 weeks early, weighing just 1 pound and 15 ounces

Proud mum, Sarah Stephenson, said she is amazed every day by the little girl: "Now she's doing lots of new things and developing, I look at her and think where she's come from and what she's been through and I'm in awe. She amazes me every day, she's amazing."

The journey to bring Molly-Mae home was a 'rollercoaster', but Sarah said they were lucky to be so well supported by the 'exceptional' team at the Princess Royal Hospital and staff from Hope House.

The family with the team at Princess Royal Hospital

She said: "The staff were incredible, they're so stretched but they're very special people.

"I'll never forget what they've done for us. You never expect your life will be touched by a charity like Hope House, and it's not until it is that you really think about how wonderful they are."

To say thank you, dad, Greg Wainwright, took part in a wing walk to raise money for the charity. The father of two took to the skies on the top wing of a Boeing Stearman biplane, experiencing steep dives and banks at speeds of over 100mph, hundreds of feet above Gloucestershire countryside.

The fundraiser has already hit a staggering £2,720, boosted by a £500 donation by snooker player, Shaun Murphy.

The donation floored the overjoyed parents, Sarah said: "We were aiming for £600 but that big donation really got the ball rolling. It's been incredible."

For the family, however, it's not just about money, Sarah hopes Molly-Mae's story will bring hope to the families of critically ill babies: "If she - this tiny baby - can give people some hope, that's a big achievement in itself."