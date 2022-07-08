'More buses needed' for patients if GP surgeries move to Shrewsbury health hub

Councillor Kate Halliday

Councillor Kate Halliday has asked Shropshire Council if it will increase transport services if the Shrewsbury Health Hub project goes ahead.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) wants to relocate six GP surgeries in Shrewsbury and amalgamate them into a hub, likely to be in Meole Brace - a move which would affect 45,000 patients.

Practices being considered for closure are The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

The ICS insist the move represents a "significant investment" in GP services, however concerns have been raised that the area may lose doctors and that patients would find it more difficult to attend due to travel.

In a meeting, Councillor Halliday, who represents Belle Vue, said: "This (move) would result in the majority of the patients involved being required to travel further in order to see their GP/primary care practitioner. It is likely that this will also increase travel for staff.

"Many residents are stating that they will need to rely on the bus service in order to attend an appointment, where previously they had walked. This could involve two bus journeys each way for many residents.

"In a radio interview, the clinical lead for the proposed health and wellbeing hub stated that any transport infrastructure for the proposed facility would need to be met by Shropshire Council.

"Is this Shropshire Council’s understanding, and if the health and wellbeing hub goes ahead, would Shropshire Council plan to increase the bus services for patients and staff, with direct bus services for the areas affected, and would the council improve active travel to the new hub in the areas involved?"

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for physical infrastructure, replied: "Shropshire Council have also been invited to, and attend, Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub meetings. As a stakeholder at these meetings and with the council’s role in developing transport infrastructure including the local transport plan, the council has agreed to lead the work to consider the transport infrastructure required around the proposed hub and co-ordinate any response. However, the council is not solely responsible for meeting this transport infrastructure.

"The integrated impact assessment, requested by officers, will consider impact and risks associated with a change in location of services and will include consideration of local traffic and congestion, travel times and access. Work will need to be undertaken to mitigate any perceived negative impacts. Shropshire Council will consider the findings of the integrated impact assessment in any proposed response.