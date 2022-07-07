Notification Settings

Quiz night helps raise cash to fund new home for village's first defibrillator

By Paul JenkinsIronbridgeHealthPublished: Comments

A real community effort in Coalport has seen the village's first defibrillator installed.

Fiona Mayhew, landlady of the Brewery Inn, with Vikki Marchant, a first responder from the village
Regulars at The Brewery Inn held a quiz night to raise money for a box to house the £1,000 piece of medical equipment, which has been provided by the Telford First Responders thanks to a National Lottery Grant.

Vikki Marchant, a member of the first responders who lives in the village, approached the Brewery Inn's landlady Fiona Mayhew for help to raise the extra £500 needed for the box around the defibrillator, which as well as protecting the equipment needs to be wired up by an electrician and kept on constant charge.

Fiona organised a quiz night which was well attended and raised £340 towards the cost. A generous £200 donation from Carolyn Healy, a councillor for Ironbridge Gorge, and money from Ironbridge Lions as well as the winning team donating their prize back to the appeal meaning the target was hit handily.

The defibrillator and its box will now be in position on the side wall of the pub, on the High Street.

