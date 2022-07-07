Quiz night helps raise cash to fund new home for village's first defibrillator

Fiona Mayhew, landlady of the Brewery Inn, with Vikki Marchant, a first responder from the village

Regulars at The Brewery Inn held a quiz night to raise money for a box to house the £1,000 piece of medical equipment, which has been provided by the Telford First Responders thanks to a National Lottery Grant.

Vikki Marchant, a member of the first responders who lives in the village, approached the Brewery Inn's landlady Fiona Mayhew for help to raise the extra £500 needed for the box around the defibrillator, which as well as protecting the equipment needs to be wired up by an electrician and kept on constant charge.

Fiona organised a quiz night which was well attended and raised £340 towards the cost. A generous £200 donation from Carolyn Healy, a councillor for Ironbridge Gorge, and money from Ironbridge Lions as well as the winning team donating their prize back to the appeal meaning the target was hit handily.