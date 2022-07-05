Poignant moment as families hurt by Shropshire maternity scandal come together

Family members affected by the Shropshire maternity scandal, Sonia Leigh, Tamsin Bell and Jenny Spreafico

Shrewsbury Abbey was the location as mothers Sonia Leigh and Tamsin Bell shared time with Donna Ockenden, author of a report into the Shropshire maternity scandal.

Ms Ockenden brought a card and a vase of flowers, which included ivy - in tribute to Tamsin's daughter Ivy Morris - and Catherine roses, for Sonia's daughter, Kathryn Susan Leigh.

The ladies lit candles and hugged, and tears were shed as they shared a special moment. They were meeting at the church ahead of a larger service later this month, when more of the families affected will be available to attend.

Tamsin Bell praised Donna Ockenden for her thorough review

The two mums were the first and last of the original 23 maternity scandal families who were contacted by Kayleigh Griffiths and Rhiannon Davies - fellow bereaved parents who demanded the then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt agree to an investigation into the care given by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) in 2017.

Ms Ockenden was appointed, and soon the inquiry "exploded", with 1,862 cases raised.

The review found there were more than 200 deaths of babies and mothers that were avoidable, as well as 106 cases involving cerebral palsy and brain damage where, with better care, there would likely have been a better outcome. Most cases were between 2000 and 2019.

Ms Ockenden, who has recently been appointed to investigate maternity issues at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, paid tribute to the "courage, persistence and absolute determination" of families who were a part of the review. "All the families will remain in my heart forever," she said.

"It felt right that we have an opportunity to reflect, as well as the families who have been affected by events at the trust. It has been the honour of my life to lead this review.

"This is very much a story that is rooted in the heart of Shropshire, but it something that is actually making major changes to maternity services throughout the country.

"These families and these babies will never, ever be forgotten. We're in the final work now of the maternity review here, but the support will be ongoing." She urged families in need of support to contact support@donnaockenden.com.

Donna Ockenden lights a candle

Sonia's daughter, Kathryn Susan Leigh, died in 2000, just 21 minutes old. She was born in a poorly condition after her mother had been left in labour all night before needing an emergency Caesarean. Medics then did not use the resuscitation equipment correctly.

For her, having the support of fellow mums and families who have been devastated by events at SaTH has been important.

"For 19 years, I didn't have anyone who had been through what I'd been through," said Sonia, from Muxton, Telford. "It's amazing to have people to talk to about who know how it feels.

"We have such support for each other. People can sympathise and empathise with you, but they don't know exactly what happened."

Mum Sonia Leigh was at the emotional meeting

Since Kathryn's death, recommendations were made to doctors to be fully trained on the resuscitation equipment, a change which saved her granddaughter's Nancy's life.

"My granddaughter was born needing intensive care and resuscitation," she said. "She had 16 minutes of CPR, but she's fine and absolutely perfect. She's four now."

Donna Ockenden, Sonia Leigh and Tamsin Bell met and lit candles at Shrewsbury Abbey

Tamsin's daughter Ivy died in 2016, aged four months. She'd been born with a severe brain injury after midwives had failed to properly monitor her heart-rate.

She said: "I can't change what has already been, but being a part of this review has allowed Ivy, and other babies and mothers involved, their legacy. We feel listened to."