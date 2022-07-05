Bereaved mothers say hospitals 'should throw everything' at righting maternity wrongs

Donna Ockenden and family members affected by the Shropshire maternity scandal at Shrewsbury Abbey

The Ockenden inquiry found that more than 200 deaths of mothers and babies at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) were avoidable, as well as 106 cases involving cerebral palsy and brain damage where, with better care, there would likely have been a better outcome.

SaTH has said that since the harrowing report was made public three months ago, the trust has completed 18 of 158 Ockenden Report Assurance Committee recommendations - 10 per cent. The trust was told it needs to make improvements in a wide variety of areas, including patient safety, dealing with complaints and bereavement support.

However, two mothers who were affected by the scandal hoped more would have been done by now.

Tamsin Bell, whose daughter Ivy Morris died aged four months in 2016, said: "10 per cent is an incredibly disappointing statistic. I know a lot of work needs to be done, but they need to do better. They need to be pro-active, and not reactive. They should be throwing everything at this.

"This is not just a local issue. You would expect them to go above and beyond."

Sonia Leigh, whose daughter Kathryn died in 2000, 21 minutes after she was born, added: "I know there have been actions taken from the first interim report, and there was quite a lot in the full report. But only 10 per cent in three months? It doesn't sound an awful lot. Hopefully they will start to listen and make changes."

Donna Ockenden, who conducted the inquiry, said: "The local population needs to trust and have pride in their maternity services. The trust (SaTH) have a lot of work to do, and they realise that."

The reaction came as Ms Ockenden and the mothers met at Shrewsbury Abbey ahead of a larger memorial service at the church later this month for mothers and babies who died.

Ms Ockenden brought a vase of flowers which included Ivy - in tribute to Tamsin's daughter - and Catherine roses - paying homage to Sonia's daughter. The ladies lit candles and spent time chatting together in the church.

As she lit a candle, Ms Ockenden said: "This is for all our families that have been a part of our maternity review, from my team."

She added: "We're now approaching the very end of the maternity review here, and it felt right that we have an opportunity to reflect, as well as the families who have been affected by events at the trust. It has been the honour of my life to lead this review

"This is very much a story that is rooted in the heart of Shropshire, but it something that is actually making major changes to maternity services throughout the country.

"These families and these babies will never, ever be forgotten."

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said last week: “The trust has made significant progress in the provision of its maternity services, as noted recently by the Care Quality Commission, and our teams have urgently taken forward the findings and recommendations set out in the final Ockenden Report to build on this work.