County's main health body officially replaced in reorganisation

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group is being replaced by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.
The new body will take on all the commissioning responsibilities of the old CCG, as well as some additional roles.
A new leadership team, headed up by interim chief executive Simon Whitehouse, has already been appointed, and the CCG workforce will automatically shift into the new organisation.
NHS STW is one of two statutory elements to the Integrated Care System (ICS). It will be responsible for developing a plan for meeting the health needs of the population in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, managing the NHS budget and arranging for the provision of health services in the ICS area.
Sitting alongside it will be an Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) – a statutory committee jointly formed between NHS STW, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council. It is the two councils who will take the leading role on this body. The ICP will bring together a broad group of partners involved in the delivery of health and care services.