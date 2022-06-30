Notification Settings

Long service in the Welsh ambulance organisation recognised

By Sue AustinMid WalesHealthPublished:

Long serving Welsh Ambulance Service staff and volunteers were honoured at an awards ceremony in mid Wales this week.

The long service awards

Colleagues with 20, 30 and 40 years of service were presented with medals at Pavilion Mid Wales in Llandrindod Wells in the third of six events across Wales this year to recognise length of service.

Colleagues with 20 years in the Emergency Medical Service were also presented with the Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Powys, Mrs Tia Jones.

It is the first time that volunteers have been given awards and among those recognised was the longest serving Community First Responder, Martyn Price, who has dedicated more than 20 years of his life to helping people in the Rhayader community.

Chief Executive of the service, Jason Killens said: “Our Long Service Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the very lifeblood of the Welsh Ambulance Service – its people – and in particular, their length of service.

“Working for the ambulance service is not just any job – it’s a job that makes a real difference.

“Often when people are at their lowest ebb, our staff are the people to whom they turn, and it takes remarkable people to do the remarkable job they do, day in, day out.

“It’s mindboggling to think that all the Long Service Awards we presented amount to more than 250 years of service

More than 400 colleagues across the Trust have been invited to receive a Long Service Award this year, the first in-person awards events since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the guests were the High Sheriff of Powys, Mr Tom Jones Esq OBE, and Lieutenant Colonel Kevan Thornber of 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Steve Jarvis, Medical Response Officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and St John Ambulance Cymru’s Chief Operating Officer Ben Savage and Head of Community Operations Darren Murray.

