'Get yourself checked' message over cancer screening

Dr Jess Harvey, back left, with Rachel Threadgold, a Telford & Wrekin Council health worker, and Miranda Ashwell from Lingen Davies Cancer Awareness

Dr Jess Harvey, GP and clinical lead for South East Shropshire, has been joined by health workers for two pop-up events, one in Telford and one in Shrewsbury, to encourage people to schedule regular screening check-ups to pick up the early signs of cancer.

As part of the week, people have also been reminded of the importance of screening for bowel and breast cancer.

The first event took place outside The Anstice, at Madeley, in Telford, on Wednesday, with the second at the Tesco Extra in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, on Thursday.

The events offered people informal advice about how to book screenings and what to expect.

Dr Harvey said it was vital to spread the message about the importance of screening.

She urged anyone who has missed an appointment to contact their GP practice.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of regular screening checks and how these help in the early detection of cancer," she said.

"According to national statistics, UK screening programmes for cervical, bowel and breast cancer save an estimated 9,000 lives a year. Screening saves lives, it really is as simple as that.

“The decision to pull together our own local screening campaign came about to spread this very important message and to help people overcome any hesitancy they may have about attending a screening.

“There really is absolutely nothing to worry about when attending a screening appointment – your GP or healthcare professional is only concerned in checking your overall health and picking up on any signs that might need further investigation.

“If we check ourselves regularly, we stand a better chance of catching illnesses quicker and making full recoveries.