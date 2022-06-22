Brave cancer girl Dulcie turns six with support from classmates and across the world

Dulcie's friends Bonnie Dowd, six, Jacob Childs, six , Ted Horton, six, Miyla Phillips, six, Sophie Jones, six, and Madeline Merrick-Rock, five

Dulcie O'Kelly, from Lawley in Telford, celebrated her birthday today, and while she marked the milestone with milkshakes with her mum Debbie, scores of supporters joined them in putting on pink for the day to help raise money.

Dulcie, who has stage four neuroblastoma – an aggressive form of childhood cancer, is currently undergoing a round of trial treatment.

Her family have been trying to raise £250,000 to fund potentially lifesaving treatment in the US – and the cause has become more urgent after news that Dulcie's cancer had spread.

The fundraising appeal has raised so far raised around £65,000.

Dulcie O'Kelly who celebrated turning six today.

Tuesday saw pupils and staff from Lawley Primary School, where Dulcie is a pupil, doing their bit to back their friend by dressing up in pink to help raise money for the cause.

Dulcie's mum said the family had been overwhelmed by the support, adding that people across the world had been sending messages on social media, showing themselves wearing pink, and backing Dulcie's cause.

Debbie said: "The response has been phenomenal. I put a post on Facebook and we have had more than 4,000 people saying they will take part – pictures of people from Dubai, Australia, South Africa, all showing them wearing pink."

She added: "The amount of people that have taken part today is unbelievable. It means the absolute world to us. The fact is now that we need the help more than ever."

Kirsty Smallman, Chair of Governors at Lawley Primary, said everyone at the school wanted to do all they could to help the youngster.

She said: "All of the children wished Dulcie a very happy birthday and were so pleased to show their love and support by dressing in Dulcie's favourite colour pink or bright colours.

"We know Dulcie's beautiful smile brightens up the day for everyone and we wanted to make sure her birthday was as bright as possible for her, whilst also raising money for her potential future treatment."

Carol McQuiggin, headteacher of the school said: "Dulcie has certainly won the hearts of everyone in school, across the community here in Lawley and much further afield too.

"We are doing everything we can to fundraise through various events and the children have enjoyed being able to celebrate Dulcie's birthday by dressing in her favourite colour pink or a bright colour of their choice and bringing in a donation for the fund.

"On behalf of everyone at Lawley – happy birthday Dulcie."

Debbie said that Dulcie is currently on a break from her trial treatment, and will then have a second round before tests take place to see how it has worked.